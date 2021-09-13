Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

TULSA
Baber, Betty Jo, 80, Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili Inc. co-founder and owner, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 1 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Hammock, Mary Heelan (Dennis), 93, retired TCC Lemley Campus attendance clerk, died Friday, Sept. 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service noon Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Jennings, Evelyn, 85, retired St. John Medical Center nurse, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
O’Malley, Trudy Vonnita “Poole,” 62, Webster High School cafeteria worker, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Sadler, Peggy A., 87, insurance agency office manager, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Stevenson, Gertha Mae (Frierson), 83, retired Boston Avenue United Methodist Church weekday school teacher, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Tipton, Ina, 95, Department of Human Services social worker, died Monday, Sept. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, University Village. Cremation Society.
Watkins, Mary Paige, 29, veterinary technician, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Thompson, Bob, 90, owner of Bob Thompson Electric and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 10. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Harrison, Patrick “Pat,” 60, city of Broken Arrow purchasing manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Claremore
Roth, Alice G., 85, retired insurance secretary, died Saturday, Sept. 11. No services planned. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Mannford
Comer, Mary, 73, retired American Airlines payroll employee, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Mounds
Cogburn, J.T., 77, drywall contractor, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Memorial service noon Saturday, Oct. 9, True Life Tabernacle, Bixby. Schaudt's, Glenpool.
Owasso
Simeroth, Jerry Dale, 68, Time Mark Corp. business development and applications specialist, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Mowery.
Prue
Horton, Dariel, 25, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sallisaw
Cornelius, Jason Duane, 37, truck driver and veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 9 a.m. Wednesday, Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Sand Springs
Kirkpatrick, Larry, 74, retired pharmacist, died Friday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Skiatook
Lower, Forest “Ernie” Jr., 77, rancher and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Weleetka
Griffin, Bennie, 75, McDonnell Douglas welder, died Friday, Sept. 10. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hillcrest Cemetery. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
