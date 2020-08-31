Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

TULSA
Cannon, Helen, 88, died Monday, Aug. 31. No services planned. Serenity.
Cline, Garey S., 74, minister, died Friday, Aug. 28. Memorial celebration 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Copeland, Rolland “Tunny,” 92, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Fisher, Mary Beth, 66, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Serenity.
Hunter, Linda, 83, bookkeeper, died Monday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Logue, Kenneth, 92, aircraft mechanic and inspector and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Mardirosian, Carolyn A., 76, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Noe, Van, 52, Noe Auto Sales manager, died Monday, Aug. 31. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Owen, J. Travis, 88, aircraft industry purchasing manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Tomecek, Theresa Ann, 92, retired cosmetologist, died Sunday, Aug, 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, rosary and funeral service 7 p.m. Wednesday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Wood, Steven Lee, 51, machinist, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Serenity.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Taylor, Phillip R. “Phil,” 81, Taylor Marketing owner, died Monday, Aug. 31. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Barnett, Willard A., 72, mechanic, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Burton, Betty, 93, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 31. Viewing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Larson, Russell Lewis, 91, U.S. Department of Agriculture biochemist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Catoosa
Barnes, Vicky, 66, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Rice Funeral Service.
Claremore
Harvey, Harry “Buster” Jr., 81, plumber and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Nazarene. Green Hill, Owasso.
Owasso
Wallace, Dale, 82, insurance adjuster and Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Garrison, Jimmie, 77, maintenance supervisor, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Faith Bible Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Chiles, Eric Todd, 58, civil engineering auditor, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Stillwater
Quinn, Art, 84, Oklahoma State University veterinary health sciences professor, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. Strode.
