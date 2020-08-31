 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Cannon, Helen, 88, died Monday, Aug. 31. No services planned. Serenity.

Cline, Garey S., 74, minister, died Friday, Aug. 28. Memorial celebration 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Copeland, Rolland “Tunny,” 92, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.

Fisher, Mary Beth, 66, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Serenity.

Hunter, Linda, 83, bookkeeper, died Monday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Logue, Kenneth, 92, aircraft mechanic and inspector and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Mardirosian, Carolyn A., 76, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Noe, Van, 52, Noe Auto Sales manager, died Monday, Aug. 31. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Owen, J. Travis, 88, aircraft industry purchasing manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Tomecek, Theresa Ann, 92, retired cosmetologist, died Sunday, Aug, 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, rosary and funeral service 7 p.m. Wednesday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Wood, Steven Lee, 51, machinist, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Serenity.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Taylor, Phillip R. “Phil,” 81, Taylor Marketing owner, died Monday, Aug. 31. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Barnett, Willard A., 72, mechanic, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Burton, Betty, 93, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 31. Viewing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Larson, Russell Lewis, 91, U.S. Department of Agriculture biochemist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Catoosa

Barnes, Vicky, 66, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Rice Funeral Service.

Claremore

Harvey, Harry “Buster” Jr., 81, plumber and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Nazarene. Green Hill, Owasso.

Owasso

Wallace, Dale, 82, insurance adjuster and Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Sand Springs

Garrison, Jimmie, 77, maintenance supervisor, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Faith Bible Church, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Chiles, Eric Todd, 58, civil engineering auditor, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Stillwater

Quinn, Art, 84, Oklahoma State University veterinary health sciences professor, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. Strode.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News