Deaths published Tuesday, Oct.. 5, 2021
TULSA

Brophy, Carolyn, 72, artist, died Friday, Oct 1. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Cobb, Ora Lee, 95, retired youth guidance specialist, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Thursday, Friendship Church.

Coble, Hurvel L., 78, laborer, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Harris, Jackie, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Harrison, Nancy Marie, 87, detective, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Jarvis, Mavis Laverne, 86, retired principle, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Nowata. Benjamin Funeral Service, Nowata.

Jones, Clyde Ellis Jr., 72, pipeline and supply valve tester and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Floral Haven Veterans Phase III.

Wagner, Teresa Elaine, 71, food service worker, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Wilcoxson, Mary, age unavailable, nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Service Pending. Chapman-Black.

Okmulgee

Brown, Paul, 78, retired radio personality and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Beggs Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Owasso

Buxton, Ellis “Buck,” 81, truck driver, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Tahlequah

Carroll, Dan Eugene, 87, truck driver and veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.

