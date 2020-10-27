Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

TULSA
Currieo, Royce, 90, Air Force veteran and chemical engineer, date of death unavailable. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Frieden, Blayne Robert, 58, entrepreneur, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Maddern, Jan L., 71, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
McNew, Jayne White, 88, bookkeeper, died Monday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Roberson, Joe L., 82, retired Tulsa Public Schools bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Spellman, Ricky Layne “Rick,” 70, Strat Land Exploration Co. vice president, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Steele, Stuart L. Sr., 69, truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Taylor, Margie Lou, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Westervelt, John C., 92, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Stith, Joe, 85, Baptist minister, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service noon Thursday, The Assembly.
Wolf, Jennifer Rachelle, 57, office administrator, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Life.Church South Tulsa Campus, Bixby. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Fairfax
Harrison, J. Berry, 81, former state senator and rancher, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland High School Auditorium.
Sand Springs
Childs, Don, 78, retired Keystone Equipment parts manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Kirby, James, 82, bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Knight, Donald “Steve,” 71, retail manager, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Angus Acres Baptist Church.
Sperry
Cundiff, Patsy, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Visitation 4-6 pm Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private graveside services.
