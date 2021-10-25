Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

TULSA
Barnes, Mark Kevin, 63, salesman, died Friday, Oct. 22. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Burchfield, LaFonna, 74, Southwestern Bell engineering assistant, died Friday, Oct. 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Dorado, Marie Jacinta, 92, elementary school principal and nun, died Friday, Oct. 22. Prayer service 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Joseph Monastery Marian Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Foster, George Russell, 94, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday Oct. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Mathieson, James R., 78, retired Veteran Affairs accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 22. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Pierce, Dick Jr., 83, floor covering installer, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Robinson, Stephen J., 74, sales manager and National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Shields, John Earl Jr., 88, business owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Speir, William “Buddy,” 35, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius Catholic Church.
Stone, James “Kevin,” 60, journeyman, died Friday, Oct. 22. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Wren, Jeffery Don, 46, Gulf Eagle Roofing Supply manager, fied Sunday, Oct. 24. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bentonville, Ark.
Cummins, Christopher William, 38, Bella Vista, Ark. police officer, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Cross Church, Rogers, Ark. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Friendship Baptist, Owasso.
Bixby
Gladys, Ritzhaupt, 80, retired call center representative, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday and Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Leonard-Marker.
Broken Arrow
Brown, Darrell Scott, 55, finance director, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Gregory, Marvin, 78, business owner of Office Supplies and Furniture, and former Marine, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, Tulsa. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Kahoka Cemetery, Kahoka, Mo.
Collinsville
Hendrix, Jewel Ruth, 87, secretary, died Monday, Oct. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Round Mountain Cemetery, Vian. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God Church. Collinsville Dolton.
Okmulgee
Cargola, Michael “Mike” Wayne, 74, glass industry mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 22. Graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Smith, Chester Len, 88, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Gregory, Daniel Charles, 62, JD Young service tech and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville. Burial with military honors to follow at South Heights Cemetery.
Wachob, Jack E., 79, Paragon Industries founder and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Tahlequah
Ketcher, Linda Kaye, 73, social worker, died Friday, Oct. 22. Visitation was Monday at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Reed-Culver chapel, and interment Tahlequah City Cemetery.
