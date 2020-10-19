Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

TULSA
Barron, Jo Ann, 90, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Brook, Harry, 96, retired AT&T supervisor, Tulsa Drillers lead usher and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Elias, Ruth, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Visitation 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary.
Foutch, Victor, 89, accountant, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hall, Kay Lynne, 56, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Hufford, Diane Kay, 64, Saint Francis Hospital nurse tech, died Monday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Todd, Nadean, 85, OU Tulsa medical center office manager, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Wheeler, John Weldon Jr., 52, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, BattleCreek Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Pope, Julian C., 73, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, South Broken Arrow Baptist Church.
Claremore
Williams, Carroll Lee, 83, retired salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.
Jenks
Bess, Jack D., 73, business administrator and retired Air Force staff sergeant, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Porter
Matthews, John Jefferson, 83, retired Porter Public Schools teacher and rancher, died Sunday, Oct. 18, in Broken Arrow. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Cemetery.
