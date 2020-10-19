 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Barron, Jo Ann, 90, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Brook, Harry, 96, retired AT&T supervisor, Tulsa Drillers lead usher and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Elias, Ruth, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Visitation 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary.

Foutch, Victor, 89, accountant, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Hall, Kay Lynne, 56, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Hufford, Diane Kay, 64, Saint Francis Hospital nurse tech, died Monday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. 

Todd, Nadean, 85, OU Tulsa medical center office manager, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Wheeler, John Weldon Jr., 52, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, BattleCreek Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Pope, Julian C., 73, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, South Broken Arrow Baptist Church.

Claremore

Williams, Carroll Lee, 83, retired salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.

Jenks

Bess, Jack D., 73, business administrator and retired Air Force staff sergeant, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. 

Porter

Matthews, John Jefferson, 83, retired Porter Public Schools teacher and rancher, died Sunday, Oct. 18, in Broken Arrow. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Cemetery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News