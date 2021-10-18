 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Borrell, Danny Joe, 79, Faith Center Foursquare Church pastor, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Private family graveside service. Mowery, Owasso.

Boyce, Orran Edison, 55, Flight Safety International fabricator, died Monday, Oct. 4. Potluck memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, 524 W. Courtney Ave., Sapulpa. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Carter, DeAngelo, 28, died Friday, Oct. 15. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

McMenis, Amy M., 40, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Mowery, Georgia V., 92, Agrico Chemical transportation specialist, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Memorial service noon Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Trimble, Thomas D. Sr., 75, educator and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bluejacket

Minson, Billie, 76, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel, Vinita. 

Broken Arrow

Brewer, Robert Dale, 72, Whirlpool tool/supply crib attendant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Collinsville

Reib, Howard Orval, 92, American Airlines retired mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home,  and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News