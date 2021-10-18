Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

TULSA
Borrell, Danny Joe, 79, Faith Center Foursquare Church pastor, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Private family graveside service. Mowery, Owasso.
Boyce, Orran Edison, 55, Flight Safety International fabricator, died Monday, Oct. 4. Potluck memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, 524 W. Courtney Ave., Sapulpa. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Carter, DeAngelo, 28, died Friday, Oct. 15. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
McMenis, Amy M., 40, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Mowery, Georgia V., 92, Agrico Chemical transportation specialist, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Memorial service noon Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Trimble, Thomas D. Sr., 75, educator and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Bluejacket
Minson, Billie, 76, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel, Vinita.
Broken Arrow
Brewer, Robert Dale, 72, Whirlpool tool/supply crib attendant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Collinsville
Reib, Howard Orval, 92, American Airlines retired mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
