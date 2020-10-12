Deaths published Tuesday, Oct.13, 2020

TULSA
Bailey, William Clay, 95, Amoco Corp. accountant and World War II Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service.
Butler, Donna Lea (Arnold), 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Woodland Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.
Goad, William Perry “Bill” Sr., 88, retired contractor, died Friday, Oct. 9. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Greenhill Cemetery, Muskogee. Cornerstone, Muskogee.
Pruitt, Terry L., 73, laborer, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Sellers, Herbert Darrell, 76, bookstore owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Warrick, Lucas Ramsey, 20, Texas Tech University student, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Avant
Boswell, Phillip, 68, aircraft assembler, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff, Skiatook.
Cleveland, Okla.
Black, L. Joy, 83, Black's Chiropractic Clinic secretary, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Archie, Abel, 78, retired American Airlines facility maintenance worker, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Private family services. Brown.
Norman
Wilhelm, David Lee, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Victory Family Church. Tribute.
Sand Springs
Wilson, Linda Darlene (Tedder), 75, retired Dutch’s Pawn Shop owner, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
