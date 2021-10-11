Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

TULSA
Barlow, Carl B. Jr., 73, retired Keller Williams furniture upholstery upholsterer, died Monday, Oct. 11. No services planned. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial.
Edmisten, Derek H., 32, remodeling contractor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Guard, Neil, 68, Edison High School instructor, died Friday, Oct. 8. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Surber, Raymond M., 81, retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Nofsinger, Barbara, 84, retired banking officer, died Oct. 10. Private memorial service. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Powell, Larry Thomas, 74, retired Becco Contractors equipment superintendent and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Community Baptist Church, Coweta.
Cleveland, Okla.
McMillian, Tena, 82, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
Wynn-Puckett, infant son of Troy Wynn and Amber Puckett, died Friday, Oct. 8. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
Glenpool
Ladd, Ruth Kelton, 85, University of Tulsa admissions employee, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Jenks
Rush, Donald B. Sr., 88, retired Sunoco draftsman, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jenks First United Methodist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.