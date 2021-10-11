 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

TULSA

Barlow, Carl B. Jr., 73, retired Keller Williams furniture upholstery upholsterer, died Monday, Oct. 11. No services planned. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial.

Edmisten, Derek H., 32, remodeling contractor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Guard, Neil, 68, Edison High School instructor, died Friday, Oct. 8. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Surber, Raymond M., 81, retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Nofsinger, Barbara, 84, retired banking officer, died Oct. 10. Private memorial service. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Powell, Larry Thomas, 74, retired Becco Contractors equipment superintendent and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Community Baptist Church, Coweta.

Cleveland, Okla.

McMillian, Tena, 82, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Service pending. Chapman-Black.

Wynn-Puckett, infant son of Troy Wynn and Amber Puckett, died Friday, Oct. 8. Service pending. Chapman-Black.

Glenpool

Ladd, Ruth Kelton, 85, University of Tulsa admissions employee, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Jenks

Rush, Donald B. Sr., 88, retired Sunoco draftsman, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jenks First United Methodist Church.

