Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

TULSA
Castell, William, 88, television salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Eastwood Baptist Church.
Elliott, Mark Dana, 76, oil and natural gas consultant, restaurant entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Serenity.
Evans, Roberta “Joyce,” 91, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Memorial service pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Finch, Patricia Marie “Granny Pat,” 91, retired accountant, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Serenity.
Manning, Joan, 72, draftsman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Quinn, Tommy Dean, 71, newspaper publisher and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Nov. 5. Memorial service noon Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.
Warren, Frankie May, 85, Union Public Schools nutrition worker, died Monday, Nov. 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Waugh, Vicki Lynn, 70, Williams Cos. computer software employee, died Friday, Nov. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Nelson, Faye Doris, 91, retired from the Tulsa First National Bank, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Fernandez, Buddy, 95, construction pipeline superintendent and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
McGonigal, Ted W., 85, oilman, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Beaver Street Baptist Church.
Owasso
Edwards, Gary Ray, 75, city of Owasso building inspector and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Mowery.
Townsend, Josh Randall, 33, Marine Corps military police officer and K-9 handler, died Monday, Nov. 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Gage, James Harold, 86, truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 5. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Gary Kelly's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Hacker, Louetta, 86, retired nurse, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Bible Baptist Church, Sapulpa.
Sapulpa
Collins, Derek Lee, 36, forklift driver, died Thursday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
