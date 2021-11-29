Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

TULSA
Altshuler, Laurence H. “Larry,” 71, internist, died Wednesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Devore, Donna C., 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Washington Cemetery, Claremore.
Dyke, David B., 64, Midcontinent Insurance Co. claims vice president, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Eubanks, Robin B., 79, advertising account executive, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Ewing (Eaton), Audrey, 85, car dealership business owner, died Monday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Muskogee.
Grimes, Jack Othel Jr., 76, Jack’s Auto Supply owner and Army veteran. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Klein, Sue, 91, KJRH-TV channel 2 secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Private family services at a later date. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Koljack, Helen Mary, 88, office administrator, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Chapel of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and burial Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Parks, Caroline, 89, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Sloan, Harold Dennis, 76, died Saturday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Snider, Donna Jean, 75, died Friday, Nov. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Swain Callahan, Sue, 89, Weight Watchers lecturer and bridge teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian.
Tallman, Frances Marie, 93, executive secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Private family graveside services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Tilley, Sammy Earl, 74, retired pipefitter and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Welch, Edgar Robert, 94, petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
West, Rebecca, 71, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 26. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Whorton, Lyne M., 84, telephone company customer service, died Friday, Nov. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Spirit Life Church.
Wright, James Russell, 62, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hewitt, Fred, 81, retired truck driver and rancher, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta.
Jones, Bobby, 84, missionary and veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Celebration of life service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel, Tulsa. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory.
Claremore
Clement, Jack Dewayne, 73, retired aviation electronics technician and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.
Collinsvillle
Herald, Judy Ann (Fuller), 72, retired school secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Pat Herald Elementary School. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
Coweta
Mullins, Marie Elaine (Stephens), 60, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery.
Park Hill
Breshears, Marion “Buddy,” 70, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
