Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

TULSA
Brockman-Reed, Dollie (Brady), 83, retired mainframe computer assembler, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at funeral home and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
Cearley, Mark, 66, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Day, David, 67, U.S. postal mail carrier and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Oct. 26. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Franklin, Cho-Wella “Doby”, 74, Franklin & Sons Deckmasters owner and operator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Gustin, Philip “Dusty” Roger, 83, veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Viewing 9:30-10:15 a.m. and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at HomeChurch, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Toronto Cemetery, Toronto, Kansas. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Heather, Trevor W, 67, retired attorney, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Jennings, Michael Lynn, 70, inventory manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
McNeill, Rudine, 93, office administration, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McWithey, Sharon, 73, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel.
Morton, Leonard, 91, Tulsa Oilers and University of Tulsa sports announcer, died Monday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
O’Dell, Michael, 40, contractor, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Collinsville
Parker, Ralph O., 96, retired Phillips Petroleum mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Viewing and visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Jenks
Holliday, Daniel Wayne, 85, heavy equipment operator, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Private family service. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service.
Osage
Smith, Raymond, 46, Holly Refinery employee, died Thursday, Oct. 29, in Oklahoma City. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Prue Baptist Church, Prue.
Owasso
Bates, Johnny Lee, 79, Oklahoma Department of Human Services visual services supervisor, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Mowery.
Knecht, Mary L., 88, retired doctor's office manager, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Lying in repose noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel; rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Sand Springs
Spears, Millard Wayne, 83, retired Tulsa County deputy sheriff, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Smith, Kathryn, 79, radiology clerk, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, Owasso. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Wagoner
Ballard, Jimmie, 87, minister, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Shipman Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God.
