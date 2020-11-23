 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
TULSA

Garris, Edwin Wayne, 85, aviation company machinist, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Harper, Barbara A., 83, retired from GMAC Finance, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Johnson, Thomas, 66, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Metcalf, Eugene C, 38, construction welder, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.

Solow, Jerome Jay, 87, retired dentist and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 23. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Sullivan, Dan, 76, computer programmer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Rosary 9 a.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Williams, Helen L., 80, parts inspector, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Pryor. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Newbrough, Lee, 85, Kirkpatrick Oil operations manager, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Cleveland, Okla.

Whitten, Dan Jr., 99, geologist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Green, Marilyn Delores, 53, school bus driver, died Monday, Nov. 23. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sapulpa

Duvall, Charles, 68, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs.

Terlton

Pruitt, Judith H., 80, physical therapist assistant, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

