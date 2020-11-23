Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

TULSA
Garris, Edwin Wayne, 85, aviation company machinist, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Harper, Barbara A., 83, retired from GMAC Finance, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Johnson, Thomas, 66, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Metcalf, Eugene C, 38, construction welder, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.
Solow, Jerome Jay, 87, retired dentist and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 23. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Sullivan, Dan, 76, computer programmer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Rosary 9 a.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Williams, Helen L., 80, parts inspector, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Pryor. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Newbrough, Lee, 85, Kirkpatrick Oil operations manager, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Cleveland, Okla.
Whitten, Dan Jr., 99, geologist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Green, Marilyn Delores, 53, school bus driver, died Monday, Nov. 23. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Duvall, Charles, 68, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs.
Terlton
Pruitt, Judith H., 80, physical therapist assistant, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
