Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
TULSA

Lovins, Clifford D., 84, City of Tulsa employee and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel.

Parker, Harry O., 79, police officer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 19. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Carroll, William Dennis, 69, mechanical engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Chance, James Marvin, 88, retired welder, and farmer, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas Community Church.

Rollins, Billye, 87, former East Central, Nathan Hale, and Bishop Kelly high schools teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Stice, Iva Raye, 92, medical secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Zickefoose, Oleta, 94, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, Oklahoma City.

Denham Springs, La.

Dugger, Dale, 72, salesman and Air and Army National Guardsman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Ragsdale, Joyce Ann, 76, teacher. Died Saturday, Nov. 20. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Prattwood Assembly of God. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.

Death notices policy

