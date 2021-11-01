Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

TULSA
Cluck, Bobbie Nadine, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Fish, Roger, 59, Osage Casino security supervisor, died Saturday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gorman, Nannie Lee, 95, died Friday, Oct. 29. Service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Hoilien, Lawrence “Larry,” 77, Cherokee Truck Sales owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Reynolds, Michael, 67, retired police lieutenant, died Saturday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Zachary, Georgene, 87, retried Community Action Resource Development executive director, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Private family services.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Roat, Joan, 91, caregiver, died Monday, Nov. 1, in Purcell. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Wheeler, Polly, 76, secretary, died Friday, Oct. 29. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Garrett Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Goforth, Donald, 88, retired from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 30. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Shawnee
Renfroe, Allen D. Jr., 75, chemical company warehouseman and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 30. Private graveside service. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
