Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
TULSA

Casey, Violet D., 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.

Garrett, Rosemary, 94, Mid-Continent Casualty Co. vice president, died Saturday, Nov. 14. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Graham, Billie, 90, Stanley’s Home Products sales representative, died Friday, Nov. 13. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Jubilee Worship Center. Heath-Griffith.

Hill, Jack Lavern, 98, retired minister and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.

Ozbun, Jake, 90, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Pittman, Patricia Ann, 86, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Swearengin, Logan Russell, 30, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Thierry, Michael Anthony Sr., 61, baker, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Field, Phillip Ray, 62, retired Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.

Cleveland, Okla.

Maxwell, Lavonna, 78, retired Dick Connor Correctional Center food service superintendent, died Saturday, Nov. 14, in Chandler. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Hughes, Jeffrey Wade “Jeff,” 63, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.

Owasso

Wright, Jackie, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. 

Sapulpa

McIntosh, Wilma (Duke), 85, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

