Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

TULSA
Casey, Violet D., 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Garrett, Rosemary, 94, Mid-Continent Casualty Co. vice president, died Saturday, Nov. 14. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Graham, Billie, 90, Stanley’s Home Products sales representative, died Friday, Nov. 13. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Jubilee Worship Center. Heath-Griffith.
Hill, Jack Lavern, 98, retired minister and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
Ozbun, Jake, 90, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Pittman, Patricia Ann, 86, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Swearengin, Logan Russell, 30, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Thierry, Michael Anthony Sr., 61, baker, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Field, Phillip Ray, 62, retired Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
Cleveland, Okla.
Maxwell, Lavonna, 78, retired Dick Connor Correctional Center food service superintendent, died Saturday, Nov. 14, in Chandler. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Hughes, Jeffrey Wade “Jeff,” 63, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.
Owasso
Wright, Jackie, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Sapulpa
McIntosh, Wilma (Duke), 85, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
