Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

TULSA
Abel, Sally S., 79, radiology technician and flight instructor, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Brady, Edward Ervin, 81, retired welder and structural mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Brunkalla, Annette M., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 15. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Gormley, Theresa, 91, retired Church of the Madalene clerical worker, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Gray, Nancy Helene, 81, stenographer, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Houchin, Jola Ann, 71, Contours Fitness Studio co-owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Johnson, Judith, 82, accountant, died Monday, Nov. 1. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Morris, Joseph W., 99, federal district judge and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Service 3 p.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.
Myers, Paul Howard, 79, electronic television engineer, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Parker, Sandra W. “Sandy,” 74, artist, died Sunday, Nov. 14. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Paul, John Edward, 76, American Airlines employee and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Ward, Phillip, 63, mason, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
Wilburn, Ray H., 93, retired attorney and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cole, Edward Arthur, 89, real estate property manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Gwartney, Wilhelmina, 83, fishing reel assembler, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitations 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and noon-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, all at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Locust Grove
Monroe, Alvin, 75, Cedar Creek Residential & Light Commercial Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Lighthouse Assembly of God. Locust Grove Funeral Home.
