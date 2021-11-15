 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Abel, Sally S., 79, radiology technician and flight instructor, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Webcast at moorefuneral.com.

Brady, Edward Ervin, 81, retired welder and structural mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Brunkalla, Annette M., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 15. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Gormley, Theresa, 91, retired Church of the Madalene clerical worker, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Gray, Nancy Helene, 81, stenographer, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Houchin, Jola Ann, 71, Contours Fitness Studio co-owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.

Johnson, Judith, 82, accountant, died Monday, Nov. 1. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Morris, Joseph W., 99, federal district judge and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Service 3 p.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.

Myers, Paul Howard, 79, electronic television engineer, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Parker, Sandra W. “Sandy,” 74, artist, died Sunday, Nov. 14. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Paul, John Edward, 76, American Airlines employee and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Ward, Phillip, 63, mason, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.

Wilburn, Ray H., 93, retired attorney and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cole, Edward Arthur, 89, real estate property manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Gwartney, Wilhelmina, 83, fishing reel assembler, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitations 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and noon-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, all at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Locust Grove

Monroe, Alvin, 75, Cedar Creek Residential & Light Commercial Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Lighthouse Assembly of God. Locust Grove Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News