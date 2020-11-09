 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
Deaths published Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

TULSA

Blue, Edward James, 84, retired barber and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service. 

Craig, Jim M., 75, mechanical engineer, died Saturday, Nov. 7. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Dowdell, Thomas Richard, 75, priest, died Friday, Nov. 6. Prayer vigil 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Christ the King Catholic Church. 

Gonzalez, Bobbye Jean, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Hamby, John Kenneth, 89, petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hendrix Willemstein, Deborah, 69, seamstress, died Friday, Nov. 6. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Higgins, David J., 81, retired machine shop assembler, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Holtzman, James R., 79, salesman, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Land, Ruby, 82, telephone operator, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Mayes, Jerry, 82, died Friday, Nov. 6. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, Ponca City. Trout, Ponca City.

Orlowski-McMahan, Faith, 66, attorney, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Teter, Christopher B., 69, internal medicine physician, died Monday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Beall, Cliff, 78, Navy veteran and Baker Oil Tools senior staff designer, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Cleveland, Okla.

Eddings, Connie, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Jenks

Rivera, Renee, 90, retired registered nurse, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

