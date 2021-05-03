 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, May 4, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Tuesday, May 4, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher/coach, died Monday April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Kennon, Wanda Ruth, 91, secretary, died Sunday, May 2. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Lovelace, Patrick, 84, chemist and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 2. Services Pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Rennick, Donna June, 60, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Smith, Robert Lee, 77, American Airlines painter, died Saturday, May 1. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel.

Wiley, Wanda Faye, 73, homemaker, died Monday, May 3. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Dowler, Ruth Ann, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Holladay, Neoma, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, May 2. Graveside service 1 p.m.  Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Lipich, Claudia, 78, Tulsa Public Schools employee, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Schrader, Ron, 85, Rockwell International electronic engineer and Army Veteran, died Sunday, April 25. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside committal 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Thomas, Velma, 93, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Jenks

Beckham, Dan, 68, machinist, died Saturday, May 1. Private family services. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Muskogee

Riddell, Janie, 87, abstractor, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, Floral Haven Chapel.

Okmulgee

Proctor, David, 65, Muskogee (Creek) Nation cultural advisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 1. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa tribal building, Miami, Okla. Interment to follow, Peoria Tribal Cemetery, Ottawa County. Schaudt's Okmulgee Funeral Service.

Owasso

Colby, Linda Joyce, 73. American Airlines parts cleaner, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.

Sapulpa

Headgepath, Earl Henry Jr., 81, union pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service. Interment, South Heights Cemetery.

Johnson, Robert, 86, retired minister and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Lexington Road Family Church.

Stunkard, Charles, 72, retired American Airlines crew chief and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News