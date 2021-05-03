Deaths published Tuesday, May 4, 2021

TULSA
Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher/coach, died Monday April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Kennon, Wanda Ruth, 91, secretary, died Sunday, May 2. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Lovelace, Patrick, 84, chemist and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 2. Services Pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Rennick, Donna June, 60, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Smith, Robert Lee, 77, American Airlines painter, died Saturday, May 1. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel.
Wiley, Wanda Faye, 73, homemaker, died Monday, May 3. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Dowler, Ruth Ann, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Holladay, Neoma, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, May 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Lipich, Claudia, 78, Tulsa Public Schools employee, died Sunday, May 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Schrader, Ron, 85, Rockwell International electronic engineer and Army Veteran, died Sunday, April 25. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside committal 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Thomas, Velma, 93, homemaker, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jenks
Beckham, Dan, 68, machinist, died Saturday, May 1. Private family services. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Muskogee
Riddell, Janie, 87, abstractor, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, Floral Haven Chapel.
Okmulgee
Proctor, David, 65, Muskogee (Creek) Nation cultural advisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 1. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa tribal building, Miami, Okla. Interment to follow, Peoria Tribal Cemetery, Ottawa County. Schaudt's Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Owasso
Colby, Linda Joyce, 73. American Airlines parts cleaner, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Sapulpa
Headgepath, Earl Henry Jr., 81, union pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service. Interment, South Heights Cemetery.
Johnson, Robert, 86, retired minister and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Lexington Road Family Church.
Stunkard, Charles, 72, retired American Airlines crew chief and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
