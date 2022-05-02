 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, May 3, 2022

TULSA

Jarboe, John B., 82, former Diocese of Tulsa attorney, died Sunday May 1. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Kelley, Helen Lucille, 94, homemaker, died Monday, May 2. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Mueller, Barbara Ann, 83, retired Massachusetts Mutual Insurance controller, died Monday, May 2. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Nalls, Rodney Darryl Sr., 57, maintenance technician and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Penix-Pearce, Barbara, 83, Public Service Company of Oklahoma benefits coordinator and homemaker, died Saturday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Bixby

Horner, Les, 83, Horner Foods Inc. (Price Mart and Apple Market grocery stores) owner and chief executive, died Saturday, April 30. Visitation 1-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Andrews, Phillip Wayne, 72, Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 29. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Rehbein, Mary, 70, retired custodian, died Sunday, April 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Winton, Dennis, 78, musician, died Sunday, April 24. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Tulsa Moose Lodge Ball Room, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Advantage, Tulsa.

St. Augustine, Fla.

Wall, William Louis, 82, formerly with University of Tulsa Athletics Department and Marine veteran, died Monday April 25. Celebration of life in Tulsa pending. Arrangements by Caroline Wall 918-951-4732; carolinewallus@gmail.com.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

