Deaths published Tuesday, May 3, 2022

TULSA
Jarboe, John B., 82, former Diocese of Tulsa attorney, died Sunday May 1. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Kelley, Helen Lucille, 94, homemaker, died Monday, May 2. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Mueller, Barbara Ann, 83, retired Massachusetts Mutual Insurance controller, died Monday, May 2. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Nalls, Rodney Darryl Sr., 57, maintenance technician and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Penix-Pearce, Barbara, 83, Public Service Company of Oklahoma benefits coordinator and homemaker, died Saturday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Horner, Les, 83, Horner Foods Inc. (Price Mart and Apple Market grocery stores) owner and chief executive, died Saturday, April 30. Visitation 1-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Andrews, Phillip Wayne, 72, Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 29. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Rehbein, Mary, 70, retired custodian, died Sunday, April 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Winton, Dennis, 78, musician, died Sunday, April 24. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Tulsa Moose Lodge Ball Room, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Advantage, Tulsa.
St. Augustine, Fla.
Wall, William Louis, 82, formerly with University of Tulsa Athletics Department and Marine veteran, died Monday April 25. Celebration of life in Tulsa pending. Arrangements by Caroline Wall 918-951-4732; carolinewallus@gmail.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.