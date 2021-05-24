 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, May. 25, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, May. 25, 2021

TULSA

Gilliam, Bruce, 70, minister and Marine veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

West, Jack Nelson, 88, retired Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 23. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Shiew, Harold Dean, 86, janitorial service business owner and Marine veteran, died Friday, May 21. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Enid

Wilson, Ken W., 85, antique dealer, died Sunday, May 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Nowata

Howell, Marris Danny, 79, research technician, died Thursday, May 20. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Benjamin Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Troutt, Wesley Ferrell, 85, retired CPA and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 20. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Summers Cemetery, Harrison, Ark. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Furstenberg, Phillip (Phil) M., 74, photographer and Army veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Traditions Funeral & Cremation Services, Kellyville.

