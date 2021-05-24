Deaths published Tuesday, May. 25, 2021

TULSA
Gilliam, Bruce, 70, minister and Marine veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
West, Jack Nelson, 88, retired Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 23. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Shiew, Harold Dean, 86, janitorial service business owner and Marine veteran, died Friday, May 21. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Enid
Wilson, Ken W., 85, antique dealer, died Sunday, May 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Nowata
Howell, Marris Danny, 79, research technician, died Thursday, May 20. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Benjamin Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Troutt, Wesley Ferrell, 85, retired CPA and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 20. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Summers Cemetery, Harrison, Ark. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Furstenberg, Phillip (Phil) M., 74, photographer and Army veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Traditions Funeral & Cremation Services, Kellyville.
