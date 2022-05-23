Deaths published Tuesday, May 24, 2022

TULSA
Bennett, Rhonie, 79, Southwestern Bell lineman, died Saturday, May 21. Memorial reception 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 4009 E. 33rd St. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.
Elfrink, Loui “Don,” 71, Army doctor and Navy Seal, died Monday, May 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Fitzgerald, Annette D., 86, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Garrett, Charles Edward, 76, retired phlebotomist, died Wednesday, May 4. No services planned. Moore’s Rosewood.
Halcomb, Virgil Leon, 80, North American Rockwell mechanical engineer, died Saturday, May 21. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Holland, Stephen, 64, automobile sales representative, died Sunday, May 22. No services panned. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.
Jackson, Shirley Louise, 74, Avis customer service agent, died Friday, May 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Jones, Cheryl, 62, janitorial supply sales support representative, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Morris, Stewart, 74, retired, died Wednesday May 18. Service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hibbs, Choctaw.
Oler, Lloyd E. Jr., 93, retired oil and gas industry consulting engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 21. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Penix, Martha Jean Asbill, 73, accountant, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Ragsdale, Delbert “Leon,” 86, retired architect and Air Force Reserve veteran, died Monday, May 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Catoosa
Mellottt, Donald Russell, 77, steel fabrication and manufacturing worker, died Friday, May 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Allbrighton, Wesley, 66, Whirlpool employee, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Bush, Mark Aaron, 70, Midtown RV owner, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Nowata
Highfield, Larry, 75, oil-field driller and veteran, died Sunday, May 22. No services planned. Worley-Luginbuel, Grove.
Owasso
Denard, Evelyn Bea, 76, Owasso Public Schools child nutritionist, died Wednesday, May 18. Services pending. Mowery.
