 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Tuesday, May 24, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bennett, Rhonie, 79, Southwestern Bell lineman, died Saturday, May 21. Memorial reception 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 4009 E. 33rd St. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.

Elfrink, Loui “Don,” 71, Army doctor and Navy Seal, died Monday, May 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Fitzgerald, Annette D., 86, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Garrett, Charles Edward, 76, retired phlebotomist, died Wednesday, May 4. No services planned. Moore’s Rosewood.

Halcomb, Virgil Leon, 80, North American Rockwell mechanical engineer, died Saturday, May 21. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Holland, Stephen, 64, automobile sales representative, died Sunday, May 22. No services panned. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.

Jackson, Shirley Louise, 74, Avis customer service agent, died Friday, May 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Jones, Cheryl, 62, janitorial supply sales support representative, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Morris, Stewart, 74, retired, died Wednesday May 18. Service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hibbs, Choctaw.

Oler, Lloyd E. Jr., 93, retired oil and gas industry consulting engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 21. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Penix, Martha Jean Asbill, 73, accountant, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Ragsdale, Delbert “Leon,” 86, retired architect and Air Force Reserve veteran, died Monday, May 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Catoosa

Mellottt, Donald Russell, 77, steel fabrication and manufacturing worker, died Friday, May 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Allbrighton, Wesley, 66, Whirlpool employee, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Bush, Mark Aaron, 70, Midtown RV owner, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Nowata

Highfield, Larry, 75, oil-field driller and veteran, died Sunday, May 22. No services planned. Worley-Luginbuel, Grove.

Owasso

Denard, Evelyn Bea, 76, Owasso Public Schools child nutritionist, died Wednesday, May 18. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert