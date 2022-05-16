 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Blair, Barbara Sue, 85, Texaco purchasing agent, died Saturday, May 14. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Bono, Charles Anthony “Chaz,” 36, Junk King  operations manager, died Friday, May 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Harrell, Hershel N., 90, drafting engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Kerr, Linda Lou, 74, homemaker, died Sunday, May 15. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Thursday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

King, Lorraine, 89, seamstress, died Sunday, May 15. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Kirtley, Patricia Elaine, 67, retired, died Saturday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Williams, Dannie Ray, 76, minister and auto body repairman, died Saturday, May 14. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Ross, Joseph, 46, senior service technician and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, May 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Owasso.

Hominy

Mitts, Stephen “Sam,” 66, retired from Pipeliners Local 798, died Sunday, May 15. Services pending. Powell.

Pawhuska

Stabler, Janna Lynne, 62, died Sunday. Wake 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 9 a.m. Wednesday, both at Indian Camp Chapel. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.

Sand Springs

Chalmers, Patsy Ann (Lambe), 75, homemaker, died Friday, May 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Sand Springs Church of God.

Death notices policy

