Deaths published Tuesday, May 11, 2021
TULSA

Dirickson, Richard M., 72, dental technician, died Friday, May 7. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Collinsville.

Hilligoss, Gina Evette (Horton), 60, horse trainer, died Friday, May 7. Services at a later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.

Jarrett, William Dee “Bill” Jr., 94, heating and air repair, died Saturday, May 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jefferson, Carmelita Ann, 69, certified nurse’s assistant, died Sunday, May 2. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Metropolitan Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

McCoy, Carol, 76, insurance agent, died Saturday, May 8. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Miller, Velma Dennis, 87, retired Tulsa Public Schools building supervisor, died Thursday, May 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Anderson, Richard, 77, Stan’s Hair Designs owner/operator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Bates, Carter Temple Jr., 93, American Airlines accountant and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 7. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Riverview Baptist Church, Bixby. Mowery, Owasso.

Ezell, Janell Ann, 76, retired Wagoner County assessor, died Saturday, May 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.

Claremore

Rhoden, Marilyn, 64, Premier Concepts merchandiser and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, May 8. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Bradshaw, George R. Jr., 80, railroad conductor, died Saturday, May 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Ogle, Bryan Dale, 62, machinist, died Friday, May 7. No services planned. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Davenport

McWhirt, Betty, 92, accountant, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel.

Dewey

LaCrone, LeRoy, 89, American Airlines  electronic technician and Army Korean War veteran, died Friday, May 7. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel, Hominy, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.

Porter

Johnson, Howard Cletis, 75, retired Ford Glass UAW quality representative, died Friday, May 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Coweta Assembly of God, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

