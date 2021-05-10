Deaths published Tuesday, May 11, 2021

TULSA
Dirickson, Richard M., 72, dental technician, died Friday, May 7. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Collinsville.
Hilligoss, Gina Evette (Horton), 60, horse trainer, died Friday, May 7. Services at a later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Jarrett, William Dee “Bill” Jr., 94, heating and air repair, died Saturday, May 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jefferson, Carmelita Ann, 69, certified nurse’s assistant, died Sunday, May 2. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Metropolitan Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
McCoy, Carol, 76, insurance agent, died Saturday, May 8. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Miller, Velma Dennis, 87, retired Tulsa Public Schools building supervisor, died Thursday, May 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Anderson, Richard, 77, Stan’s Hair Designs owner/operator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Bates, Carter Temple Jr., 93, American Airlines accountant and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 7. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Riverview Baptist Church, Bixby. Mowery, Owasso.
Ezell, Janell Ann, 76, retired Wagoner County assessor, died Saturday, May 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Claremore
Rhoden, Marilyn, 64, Premier Concepts merchandiser and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, May 8. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Bradshaw, George R. Jr., 80, railroad conductor, died Saturday, May 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Ogle, Bryan Dale, 62, machinist, died Friday, May 7. No services planned. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Davenport
McWhirt, Betty, 92, accountant, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel.
Dewey
LaCrone, LeRoy, 89, American Airlines electronic technician and Army Korean War veteran, died Friday, May 7. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel, Hominy, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
Porter
Johnson, Howard Cletis, 75, retired Ford Glass UAW quality representative, died Friday, May 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Coweta Assembly of God, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.