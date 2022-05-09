 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Giffhorn, Susan, 89, homemaker, died Friday, May 6. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Thrash Rohde, Jamie Louise, 61, accounting clerk, died Saturday, April 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.

Tran, So Van, 92, Kaiser Aluminum quality control supervisor and South Vietnamese military veteran, died Sunday, May 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gilligan, Renee, 73, retired Tulsa Bible Church executive administrative assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Mounds

Chambers, Bill E. III, 76, mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Owasso

Peebles, Myra Lee, 70, homemaker, died Friday, May 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Pawhuska

Springer, Anita Mae, 80, homemaker, died Sunday, April 27. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Cupps, Delores Mae, 92, homemaker, died Friday, May 6. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

