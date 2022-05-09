Deaths published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

TULSA
Giffhorn, Susan, 89, homemaker, died Friday, May 6. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Thrash Rohde, Jamie Louise, 61, accounting clerk, died Saturday, April 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
Tran, So Van, 92, Kaiser Aluminum quality control supervisor and South Vietnamese military veteran, died Sunday, May 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gilligan, Renee, 73, retired Tulsa Bible Church executive administrative assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Mounds
Chambers, Bill E. III, 76, mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Owasso
Peebles, Myra Lee, 70, homemaker, died Friday, May 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Pawhuska
Springer, Anita Mae, 80, homemaker, died Sunday, April 27. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Cupps, Delores Mae, 92, homemaker, died Friday, May 6. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside.
