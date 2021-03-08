Deaths published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

TULSA
Akbar, Saeeda, 85, professor, died Saturday, March 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Boudreaux, Phillip, 67, oil and gas pipefitter, died Saturday, March 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Brush, Douglas, 74, electrical engineer, died Saturday, March 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Champion, James E., 90. retired from Cities Service Oil Co. and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 3. Private family services. Leonard-Marker, Bixby.
Gabriel, Leamon, 91, auto body shop car rebuilder, died Friday, March 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Hendricks, Robert E., 77, traveling salesman and Army Air National Guard veteran, died Sunday, March 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.no service cq
Keller, Donald Logan, 68, logistics expert and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mundy, Wanda Fern, 89, retired National Tank administrative assistant, died Tuesday, March 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Broyles, Ted, 82, retired Skiatook Police Department evidence officer and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 7. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Hanchey, William, 93, purchasing agent, died Sunday, March 7. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Reisinger, R.J., 35, Comgraphx die cutter, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Stout, James, 94, exchange repairman, died Saturday, March 6. Service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Thornton, Duane, 91, insurance adjuster and Air Force veteran, died Friday, March 5. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Upshaw, Ron, 85, retired from local IBEW 584, died March 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Crow, Jerry L., 83, Sheffield Steel foreman and Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
