 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Tuesday, March 8, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Coyle, Daniel (Dan), 91, Scott-Rice warehouse manager, died Saturday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Skiatook.

Cramton, Harry O., 86, retired hairdresser and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, All Souls Unitarian Church. Ninde Brookside.

Gillespie, Clennie, 92, homemaker, died Thursday, March 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Green, Makayla N., 24, student, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Foundations Church, Broken Arrow. Ninde / Mosaic.

Quarterman, Joe, 84, retired from GMAC, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, St. Mark Presbyterian Church, Boerne, Texas. Ebensberger-Fisher, Boerne.

Thompson, C.F. “Bud,” 91, retired certified public accountant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 6. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Riley, Kevin, 46, Walgreens pharmacy technician, died Tuesday, March 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Jenks

Logan, Rebecca, 83, Star Image Salon esthetician, died Wednesday, March 2. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

Carter, Ernest Ray, 73, contractor and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Seminole

Moran, Jasmine, 87, actress and founder of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum and the Seminole Humane Society, died Saturday, March 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa, and celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Seminole State College Haney Center. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert