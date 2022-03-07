Deaths published Tuesday, March 8, 2022

TULSA
Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Coyle, Daniel (Dan), 91, Scott-Rice warehouse manager, died Saturday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Skiatook.
Cramton, Harry O., 86, retired hairdresser and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, All Souls Unitarian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Gillespie, Clennie, 92, homemaker, died Thursday, March 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Green, Makayla N., 24, student, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Foundations Church, Broken Arrow. Ninde / Mosaic.
Quarterman, Joe, 84, retired from GMAC, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, St. Mark Presbyterian Church, Boerne, Texas. Ebensberger-Fisher, Boerne.
Thompson, C.F. “Bud,” 91, retired certified public accountant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 6. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Riley, Kevin, 46, Walgreens pharmacy technician, died Tuesday, March 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Jenks
Logan, Rebecca, 83, Star Image Salon esthetician, died Wednesday, March 2. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Carter, Ernest Ray, 73, contractor and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Seminole
Moran, Jasmine, 87, actress and founder of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum and the Seminole Humane Society, died Saturday, March 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa, and celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Seminole State College Haney Center. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
