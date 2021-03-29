 Skip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday March 30, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday March 30, 2021

TULSA

Gill, Randy Eugene, 55, aircraft machine operator, died Friday, March 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Johnson, Donald L., 63, LMI Aerospace program manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Million, Gary, 74, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Powell, Cheri Denise (Aymer), 47, therapist, died Wednesday, March 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery, Nowata.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Francis, Betty June, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, March 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home.

Coweta

Hamm, Charles “Tommy," 81, mowing service business owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 21. Graveside service was held Friday, March 26. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Osage

Proctor, Valerie Kay, 47, died Sunday, March 28. Viewings noon-5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, all at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.; and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Church of the Nazarene, Cleveland.

Owasso

Davis, Sue Lavaughn, 80, homemaker, died Friday, March 26. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Jones, Joy Joana (Washburn), 82, retired from the city of Tulsa, died Sunday, March 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Wagoner

Hudson, Jan, 81, died Friday, March 26. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

