Deaths published Tuesday March 30, 2021

Gill, Randy Eugene, 55, aircraft machine operator, died Friday, March 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Johnson, Donald L., 63, LMI Aerospace program manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Million, Gary, 74, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Powell, Cheri Denise (Aymer), 47, therapist, died Wednesday, March 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery, Nowata.
Francis, Betty June, 89, homemaker, died Sunday, March 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Hamm, Charles “Tommy," 81, mowing service business owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 21. Graveside service was held Friday, March 26. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Proctor, Valerie Kay, 47, died Sunday, March 28. Viewings noon-5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, all at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.; and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Church of the Nazarene, Cleveland.
Davis, Sue Lavaughn, 80, homemaker, died Friday, March 26. Services pending. Mowery.
Jones, Joy Joana (Washburn), 82, retired from the city of Tulsa, died Sunday, March 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Hudson, Jan, 81, died Friday, March 26. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
