Deaths published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

TULSA
Framel, Gloria, 86, sales representative, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Short, Sue, 86, homemaker, died Monday, March 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Cotner, Charles E., 88, retired teacher and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Sweem, Roberta, 72, retired ordained minister/missionary, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.
Whiten, Judy Kay, 81, retired bookkeeper, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Northside Christian Church.
Collinsville
Gaines, Donald, 78, retired Meadow Gold Dairy and Storey Wrecker truck driver, and Army veteran, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, Collinsville Freewill Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Blevins, W.L. “Dub,” 89, retired city of Tulsa storm water management supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, March 28. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sand Springs Free Holiness Church.
Skiatook
Cody, Maxine, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, March 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 9 a.m. Friday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Wynona
Cannan, Harry Glenn, 79, retired crew chief and veteran, died Thursday March 24. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Powell Funeral Home, Hominy, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery Hominy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.