Deaths published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

TULSA

Framel, Gloria, 86, sales representative, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Short, Sue, 86, homemaker, died Monday, March 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Cotner, Charles E., 88, retired teacher and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Sweem, Roberta, 72, retired ordained minister/missionary, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.

Whiten, Judy Kay, 81, retired bookkeeper, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Northside Christian Church.

Collinsville

Gaines, Donald, 78, retired Meadow Gold Dairy and Storey Wrecker truck driver, and Army veteran, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, Collinsville Freewill Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Blevins, W.L. “Dub,” 89, retired city of Tulsa storm water management supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, March 28. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sand Springs Free Holiness Church.

Skiatook

Cody, Maxine, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, March 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 9 a.m. Friday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Wynona

Cannan, Harry Glenn, 79, retired crew chief and veteran, died Thursday March 24. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Powell Funeral Home, Hominy, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery Hominy.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

