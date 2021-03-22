Deaths published Tuesday, March 23, 2021

TULSA
Brickner, Robert Love, 86, civil engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Burrow, Elvie E., 74, AT&T employee, died Saturday, March 20. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Burton, Rita J. Estes, 79, homemaker, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Stanleys.
Butler, Thelma L. “Reynolds,” 90, homemaker, died Thursday, March 18. No services planned. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Easterly, Michael, 29, died Monday, March 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Mundus, Janet Joyce, 79, Crane Carrier Corp. purchasing agent, died Saturday, March 20. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Parker, Patrick, 31, quality-control inspector, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Ratliff, V. Alan, 71, Woodbine Financial oil & gas marketing consultant, died Sunday, March 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sharp, Jerry G., 83, died Monday, Dec. 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Carman, Philip, 72, Tulsa County sheriff's deputy and Coast Guard veteran, died Monday, March 22. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Bernice
York, Dennis “Denny,” 78, died Thursday, March 18. No services planned. Luginbuel, Vinita.
Bixby
Fann, Carol A., 81, homemaker, died Saturday, March 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Massey, Bob, 77, retired Green Country Autoplex general manager and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, March 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Osage
Belmer, Cindy, 65, died Tuesday, March 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Dickson, Jimmie “Fatman,” 78, retired Word Industries welder, died Saturday, March 20. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland.
Owasso
Myers, Richard, 72, American Airlines maintenance mechanic and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, and family graveside service Friday, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ark.
