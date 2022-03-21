Deaths published Tuesday, March 22, 2022

TULSA
Armstrong, F. Scott, 53, retired AT&T service representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 19. Services pending. Ninde/Mosaic Memorial.
Feist, Russell, 60, Tulsa Boys' Home youth care worker, died Saturday, March 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Boys' Home chapel, Sand Springs. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Reecher, Judson Hamilton, 46, construction worker, died Wednesday, March 16. Memorial service in summer. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Green, Joe, 74, automobile salesman, died Saturday, March 19. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday, and service 11 a.m. Friday, all at Stanleys Funeral Home.
Law, Shirley, 70, real estate agent, died Sunday, March 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Ortiz, Salud, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, March 19. Visitation 1-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Catoosa
Fowler, Jimmy, 78, machinist, died Sunday, March 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
LeBlanc, Gordon, 64, died Friday, March 18. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Casselman, Jerry Wayne, 75, Boeing International bonder, died Saturday, March 19. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Helmers, Shirley, 83, bookkeeper, died Friday, March 18. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sand Springs Church of Christ. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Cotner, Terry, 69, carpenter, died Sunday, March 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, Okmulgee.
Terlton
Vaughan, Phyllis, 71, nurse tech, died Saturday, March 19. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
