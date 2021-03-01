 Skip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, March 2, 2021

TULSA

Barrow, Karla, 70, court reporter, died Saturday, Feb. 27. No services planned. Stanleys.

Cowley, Betty P., 86, administrative assistant, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Private graveside service. Celebration of life pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Danzi, William R., 85, retired program manager, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

Freeman, Gwendolyn, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, Eastwood Baptist Church.

Lavow, Sylvia, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Serenity Funeral Home. Private family services.

McKell, Glenys B., 79, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; viewing noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints New Haven Ward.

Proctor, Robert, 65, retired chemical specialist and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 26. Private family services. Rose Hill.

Rhodes, Judith Peirsol, 82, psychotherapist, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Wescott, Nancy Carol, 88, Walgreens cashier, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Chapman, Gloria, 87, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Donald, 61, business owner, entrepreneur and Army and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Edgerton, Gary, 69, telecommunications worker, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Richardson, Bill, 77, retired MidCon pumper, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Smith, Kenneth Jr., 75, American and Eastern airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 28. No services planned. Green Hill, Owasso.

Coweta

Williams, Melvin Eugene “Gene,” 77, Ramsey Wench machinist, formerly of Coweta, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

