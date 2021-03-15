 Skip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, March 16, 2021

TULSA

Collins, Doyle, 84, Affordable Hearing Aids Inc. owner, died Saturday, March 13. Private family services. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

De Verges, Eugene P., 68, retired lawyer, died Sunday, March 14. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Erwin, Darren, 54, glazier, died Wednesday, March 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Ridley, John Randall, 88, retired from Boeing, died Saturday, March 13. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Smith, Billie J., 94, Tulsa County switchboard operator, died Saturday, March 13. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Osage Hills Christian Church. Moore’s Memory.

Smith, Flora L., 92, retired Holly Shop salesclerk, died Monday, March 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Stege, Harry W., 86, retired police chief, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Carr, Kenneth, 90, DeKalb County, Ga., tax collector and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, Hayhurst Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Thursday, The Assembly; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Owen, Bonnie, 97, retired Broken Arrow Health Center office manager/clerk, died Friday, March 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Osage

Edwards, Madonna Jo (Donna), 58, food service worker, died Friday, March 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sapulpa

Humphrey, Emmitt Leroy Jr., 70, retired Army sergeant, died Wednesday, March 10. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

