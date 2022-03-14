Deaths published Tuesday, March 15, 2022

TULSA
Crews, David III, 72, contractor, died Thursday, March 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Fagan, Linda Kay (Pyle), 76, died Monday, March 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Holtzapple, Ruscel, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, March 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Martin, Sylvia, 90, secretary, died Tuesday, March 8. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Columbarium. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.
Whorton, Ronnie J., 81, diesel mechanic, died Friday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Holt, James, 82, retired canteen vending manager, died Saturday, March 12. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, Sperry. Leonard-Marker.
Cleveland, Okla.
Clark, Zoe, 86, died Saturday, March 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Nowata
Huffstutler, Mikel, 63, died Thursday, March 10. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Prue
Ames, Pearlie, 86, retired store manager, died Saturday, March 12. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Prue Assembly of God.
Skiatook
Sanders, James, 73, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter, died Saturday March 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sperry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.