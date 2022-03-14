 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Tuesday, March 15, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Crews, David III, 72, contractor, died Thursday, March 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Fagan, Linda Kay (Pyle), 76, died Monday, March 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Holtzapple, Ruscel, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, March 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Martin, Sylvia, 90, secretary, died Tuesday, March 8. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Columbarium. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.

Whorton, Ronnie J., 81, diesel mechanic, died Friday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Holt, James, 82, retired canteen vending manager, died Saturday, March 12. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, Sperry. Leonard-Marker.

Cleveland, Okla.

Clark, Zoe, 86, died Saturday, March 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Nowata

Huffstutler, Mikel, 63, died Thursday, March 10. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Stumpff, Bartlesville.

Prue

Ames, Pearlie, 86, retired store manager, died Saturday, March 12. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Prue Assembly of God.

Skiatook

Sanders, James, 73, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter, died Saturday March 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert