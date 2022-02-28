Deaths published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

TULSA
Byrd, Norma Jean (Ross), 97, caregiver and Bundy’s Burgers waitress, died Friday, Feb. 25. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Hill, Felix Enrique, 71, retired painter, machinist, carpenter and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Indianapolis. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Porter, Evelyn M., 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Ridley, Sharon Kay, 75, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Stott, Dustin, 32, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mercier, Sarah, 39, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Viewing noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Craig, Connie, 83, Cherokee Nation clerical worker, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Heustis, John Howard, 72, retired Oklahoma State University heat and air technician and veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
