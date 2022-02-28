 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  Updated
TULSA

Byrd, Norma Jean (Ross), 97, caregiver and Bundy’s Burgers waitress, died Friday, Feb. 25. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Hill, Felix Enrique, 71, retired painter, machinist, carpenter and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Indianapolis. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Porter, Evelyn M., 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Ridley, Sharon Kay, 75, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Stott, Dustin, 32, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Mercier, Sarah, 39, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Viewing noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Craig, Connie, 83, Cherokee Nation clerical worker, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Heustis, John Howard, 72, retired Oklahoma State University heat and air technician and veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

