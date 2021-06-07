 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

TULSA

Maxwell, Ronald P. “Ron,” 67, retired city of Tulsa chief auditor, died Monday, June 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Phillips, Wilma J., 90, Greenleaf Nursery accountant, died Sunday, June 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Salley, Glenn Ray, 89, BIOS Corp. director of human services and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Bridge Church, Bixby. Smith, Sapulpa.

Walker, June, 93, Sooner Pipe & Supply-Henry Zarrow executive secretary, died Saturday, June 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

White, Shari Dawn, 58, homemaker, died Sunday, June 6. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Jinks, Franklin, 87, retired teacher, agricultural salesman and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Welch Cemetery, Welch. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Dahl, Gilmore, 86, retired pilot and Air Force colonel, died Wednesday, June 2. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Fellowship Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.

Deason, Roy, 88, Broken Arrow Public Schools elementary teacher and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 5. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Gibson, John Raymond “Hoot,” 96, retired aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Okemah

Martin, James Alexander, 83, rancher and Army veteran, died Friday, June 4. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Oologah

Walker, Patricia L. “Patty,” 77, retired bakery manager and caregiver, died Saturday, June 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Collinsville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

