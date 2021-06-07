Deaths published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

TULSA
Maxwell, Ronald P. “Ron,” 67, retired city of Tulsa chief auditor, died Monday, June 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Phillips, Wilma J., 90, Greenleaf Nursery accountant, died Sunday, June 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Salley, Glenn Ray, 89, BIOS Corp. director of human services and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Bridge Church, Bixby. Smith, Sapulpa.
Walker, June, 93, Sooner Pipe & Supply-Henry Zarrow executive secretary, died Saturday, June 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
White, Shari Dawn, 58, homemaker, died Sunday, June 6. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Jinks, Franklin, 87, retired teacher, agricultural salesman and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Welch Cemetery, Welch. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Dahl, Gilmore, 86, retired pilot and Air Force colonel, died Wednesday, June 2. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Fellowship Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Deason, Roy, 88, Broken Arrow Public Schools elementary teacher and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 5. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Collinsville
Gibson, John Raymond “Hoot,” 96, retired aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Okemah
Martin, James Alexander, 83, rancher and Army veteran, died Friday, June 4. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Oologah
Walker, Patricia L. “Patty,” 77, retired bakery manager and caregiver, died Saturday, June 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Collinsville.
