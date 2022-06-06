Deaths published Tuesday, June 7, 2022

TULSA
Chaney, Patricia “Pat” Perry, 81, entrepreneur, died Friday, June 3. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Detmer, Jason, 39, Oklahoma Corporation Commission inspector, died Thursday, June 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Eichhoff, Paul E., 76, Tulsa Diocese priest, died Friday, June 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Gicaletto, James Jr., 91, police officer and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Faith United Methodist Church. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory.
Hill, Sue, 79, credit manager, died Saturday, June 4. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Richards, Dorothy Lee, 93, retired American Airlines records clerk, died Sunday, June 5. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Taggart, Gary William, 68, retired Sinclair regional marketing director, died Monday, May 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist-Mason Chapel. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Bennett, Linna, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, June 5. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
DeVries, Lori Jane, 40, OCV Valve marketing, died Sunday, June 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Thompson, Lyle L., 85, retired machinist, died Friday, June 3. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, DeLozier Funeral Service Chapel, Chelsea. Burial to follow at Winganon Cemetery, Chelsea.
Catoosa
McKisick, Jeanette Ellen, 89, homemaker, died Friday, June 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Glenpool
Orcutt, James, 67, Baird Manufacturing machinist/plant supervisor, died Sunday, June 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
