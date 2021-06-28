 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, June 29, 2021

TULSA

Borg, Rosalyn, 85, civic leader, died Sunday, June 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Glidden, Danny Maurice, 70, died Wednesday, June 9. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Gordon, Allen R., 84, mechanical engineer, died Saturday, June 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Letterman, Buddy Joe, 60, former stationary engineer, died Monday, June 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel.

Moore, Robert, 75, Oklahoma district judge and lawyer, died Saturday, June 26. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Moore's Southlawn.

Nelson, Eva, 89, Williams Cos. payroll supervisor, died Saturday, June 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Nichols, Clayton, 77, retired Crane Carrier Co. steel worker, died Sunday, June 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Ritter Sikkink, Reba, 99, homemaker, died Friday, June 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Thompson, Willis “Bill,” 87, banking and oil and gas executive and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 27. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Smith, Pauline Evelyn, 93, beauty operator, died Saturday, June 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Inola

McCaffery, John Barry, 76, produce buyer and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 26. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Glenpool

Kinnick, Lois Evelyn, 94, homemaker, died Sunday, June 27. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.

Robbins, Norma Ray, 94, retired secretary, died Saturday, June 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memory Gardens, Pampa, Texas.

Porter

Flinn, Dennis Dwayne, 52, DXC Technology TPF support lead, died Thursday, June 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Community Baptist Church, Coweta.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

