Deaths published Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Broken Arrow
Hunt, Chuck, 73, Liberty Press owner, died Sunday, June 26. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Millar, Cynthia, 69, petroleum geologist, died Friday, June 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Gordon, William “Bill,” 88, American Airlines data center Tulsa manager and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
