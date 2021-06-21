 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

TULSA

Alexander, Janice, 83, retired, died Sunday, June 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

deVerges, Sonya Eleanor, 5, died Monday, June 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

French, Celestine Chloe “Tot,” 94, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Prince, William Gerald, 80, Motorola communications salesman, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Snider, Paula Denise, 64, oil and gas land technician, died Monday, June 21. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Snider, Trent A., 55, restaurant manager, died Friday, June 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Stapleton, Jonathan, 41, security officer and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 19. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Kreymer, Nora, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bixby Cemetery.

Kellyville

McKay, Bobby W., 79, retired steel worker and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, June 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 5 p.m. Friday, both at Traditions Funeral Home.

