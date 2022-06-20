 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, June 21, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Hudspeth, Jack, 93, dentist and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 26. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Madalene. Moore's Southlawn.

Monaghan, Marian J., 91, homemaker, died Saturday, June 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Robbins, David E., 83, Oral Roberts University music professor emeritus, died Monday, June 20. Visitation 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

St. Clair, Ronald, 84, entrepreneur, died Wednesday, June 15. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Thune, Bill, 67, wire and cable industry sales consultant, died Friday, June 17. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Turner, Billie, 93, real estate agent, died Friday, June 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Van Dusen, Mary Carolyn, 80, homemaker, died Sunday, June 19. Memorial service 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Woodward, Robert, 70, parts manager, died Sunday, June 19. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Burns, Darlene, 87, former Arrow Heights Baptist Church secretary, died Friday, June 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

James, Vaughan, 87, petroleum engineer, died Saturday, June 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Loyd, Alice Ann, 90, former bank teller and homemaker, died Saturday, June 18. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Sand Springs

Sellars-Wilson, Roxana K. (Tate), 64, bail bonds agent, died Thursday, June 16. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 9 a.m. Wednesday, Keystone Hills Baptist Church.

Sperry

Derboven, Martin Donald, 79, Army Veteran, died Saturday, June 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Gospel Assembly.

