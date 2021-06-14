 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, June 15, 2021

TULSA

Lemoine, Wilma F., 93, retired Blue Cross of Louisiana clerk, died Sunday, June 13. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Mallon, Cheryl, 75, Social Security rehabilitation counselor, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Mann, Bobby L., 77, Truk’Eqip Co. owner, died Saturday, June 12. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.

Oswald, Betty Lou, 89, retired University of Tulsa president's assistant, died Friday, June 11. Visitation 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, Christ United Methodist Church.

Pickering, Hugh S. III, 64, home appliance technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.

Trower, Wilma Dean, 82, St. John Medical Center housekeeper, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Wilson, Barbara Sue, 79, teacher and principal, died Friday, June 11. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Keota Cemetery, Keota.

Zarrow, Maxine, 95, community volunteer, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Boggs, Shirley Jean (Martin), 80, homemaker, died Thursday, June 10. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Strecker, Orval Keith, 85, retail business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 12. Graveside memorial service pending in Gorham, Kan. Green Hill.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

