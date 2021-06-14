Deaths published Tuesday, June 15, 2021

TULSA
Lemoine, Wilma F., 93, retired Blue Cross of Louisiana clerk, died Sunday, June 13. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Mallon, Cheryl, 75, Social Security rehabilitation counselor, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Mann, Bobby L., 77, Truk’Eqip Co. owner, died Saturday, June 12. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
Oswald, Betty Lou, 89, retired University of Tulsa president's assistant, died Friday, June 11. Visitation 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, Christ United Methodist Church.
Pickering, Hugh S. III, 64, home appliance technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Trower, Wilma Dean, 82, St. John Medical Center housekeeper, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Wilson, Barbara Sue, 79, teacher and principal, died Friday, June 11. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Keota Cemetery, Keota.
Zarrow, Maxine, 95, community volunteer, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sand Springs
Boggs, Shirley Jean (Martin), 80, homemaker, died Thursday, June 10. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Strecker, Orval Keith, 85, retail business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 12. Graveside memorial service pending in Gorham, Kan. Green Hill.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.