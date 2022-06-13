 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Tuesday, June 14, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Blevins, Freddie Plez “Fred,” 87, retired pipe welder, died Sunday, June 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Olivet Baptist Church. Graveside service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Grove. 

Luikart, Edwin Hastings, 89, insurance company owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 12. Services pending. Stanleys.

McGivern, Paul V. Jr., 91, attorney, died Sunday, June 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.

McLain, Harold Eugene, 69, carpenter, died Saturday, June 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Happy Hill Church, Ramona.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Conners, Michael Timothy, 68, business owner, died Thursday, June 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Pestel, Jackie G., 77, district manager and computer programmer, and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa, and entombment 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Unruh, DeWitt “Dee” V., 90, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, June 12. Service pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. 

Collinsville

Sellmeyer, Eugene Edward, 93, Tulsa Fire Department captain and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, June 4. Rosary 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Therese Catholic Church, and funeral Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Monday, Holy Family Cathedral, Tulsa. Mowery, Owasso.

Grove

Brown Nichols Thomas, Lynda, 72, died Sunday June 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Service.

Hominy

Enloe, Abbie, 78, retired teacher’s assistant, died Friday, June 10. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God Church, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

DeBoer, Patty Jean “Pat” (Hamilton), 81, retired kindergarten teacher, died Thursday, June 9. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert