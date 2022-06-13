Deaths published Tuesday, June 14, 2022

TULSA
Blevins, Freddie Plez “Fred,” 87, retired pipe welder, died Sunday, June 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Olivet Baptist Church. Graveside service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Grove.
Luikart, Edwin Hastings, 89, insurance company owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 12. Services pending. Stanleys.
McGivern, Paul V. Jr., 91, attorney, died Sunday, June 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McLain, Harold Eugene, 69, carpenter, died Saturday, June 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Happy Hill Church, Ramona.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Conners, Michael Timothy, 68, business owner, died Thursday, June 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Pestel, Jackie G., 77, district manager and computer programmer, and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa, and entombment 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Unruh, DeWitt “Dee” V., 90, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, June 12. Service pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Sellmeyer, Eugene Edward, 93, Tulsa Fire Department captain and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, June 4. Rosary 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Therese Catholic Church, and funeral Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Monday, Holy Family Cathedral, Tulsa. Mowery, Owasso.
Grove
Brown Nichols Thomas, Lynda, 72, died Sunday June 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Service.
Hominy
Enloe, Abbie, 78, retired teacher’s assistant, died Friday, June 10. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God Church, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
DeBoer, Patty Jean “Pat” (Hamilton), 81, retired kindergarten teacher, died Thursday, June 9. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
