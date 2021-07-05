Deaths published Tuesday, July 6, 2021

TULSA
Baum, Ruby L. "Rena," 76, retired Oklahoma Department of Corrections secretary, died Wednesday, June 30. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Brudvik, John Clifford Sr., 78, engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 1. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hooper, Judy Kay, 76, retired elementary school teacher, died Sunday, June 27. No services planned. Brown, Coweta.
Morgan, John "Jack," 85, former judge and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 3. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Faith United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brasel, Ben, 46, Uber driver, died Friday, June 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Teter, Joyce, 78, retired from First National Bank, died Saturday, July 3. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Coweta
Wheeler, Harlan Howe, 72, retired Super H grocery store manager, died Monday, July 5. Services pending. Brown.
Jenks
Young, Rita Mae, 91, retired office manager, died Wednesday, June 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.
