Deaths published Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, July 6, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Baum, Ruby L. "Rena," 76, retired Oklahoma Department of Corrections secretary, died Wednesday, June 30. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.

Brudvik, John Clifford Sr., 78, engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 1. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Hooper, Judy Kay, 76, retired elementary school teacher, died Sunday, June 27. No services planned. Brown, Coweta.

Morgan, John "Jack," 85, former judge and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 3. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Faith United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brasel, Ben, 46, Uber driver, died Friday, June 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. 

Cleveland, Okla.

Teter, Joyce, 78, retired from First National Bank, died Saturday, July 3. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.

Coweta

Wheeler, Harlan Howe, 72, retired Super H grocery store manager, died Monday, July 5. Services pending. Brown.

Jenks

Young, Rita Mae, 91, retired office manager, died Wednesday, June 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

