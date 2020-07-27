TULSA
Dollahon, Joyce Wooldridge, 93, retired real estate broker, died Saturday, July 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service in Roswell, N.M.
Harrell, Mamie “Evelyn,” 87, retired Daisy Patch Consignment Store owner, died Saturday, July 25. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
Holleman, Judith S., 85, H&H Electric Co. co-owner, died Sunday, July 26. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hutchings, Charles “Stan,” 78, international project manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 25. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Jezik, Diane E., 75, homemaker, died Monday, July 27. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Parker, Jimmie Dale, 57, chrome plater, died Thursday, July 23. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Pollard, Bryan K., 73, retired endodontist and Army colonel, died Sunday, July 26. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Russell, Esta Corene, 82, retired grocery store supervisor, died Sunday, July 26. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Standridge, Johnnie “Theola,” 95, homemaker, died Saturday, July 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Tighe, Marjorie Cecile “Marge,” 77, homemaker, died Sunday, July 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Smith, Michael Lee, 58, welder, died Saturday, July 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God.
Bixby
Christ, Deanna Dawn, 72, retired Christ Construction Services general partner, died Sunday, July 26. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Hale, Larry Pat, 80, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, July 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Self, James D., 49, Commercial Overhead Doors and Dock Equipment owner and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 25. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Tiller, Donna “Janie,” 63, homemaker, died Friday, July 24. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Mounds
Olden, Sadie Joi, infant daughter of Phillip and Bobbie Olden, died Friday, July 24. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs. McClendon-Winters, Beggs.
Sand Springs
Culley, Lucile “Lucy,” 81, school librarian, died Friday, July 24. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Magee, Joe, 87, glass factory worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Traditions Funeral Service, Kellyville.
