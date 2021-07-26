 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, July 27, 2021
TULSA

Green, Billy L., 86, minister and missionary, died Saturday, July 24. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Harvard Avenue Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Grimshaw, William “Rick,” 71, journeyman electrician, died Wednesday, July 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Hopkins, Mary, 81, died Saturday, July 24. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Levy, Phyllis, 74, attorney, died Monday, July 26. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Nguyen, Nghiep, 74, business owner, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church.

Rhoads, Mary T. “Molly,” 92, retired nurse, died Thursday, July 22. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Richards, Ruth E., 79, retired Hospice of Green Country fund developer, died Saturday, July 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Saathoff, Verna Ann, 80, died Sunday, July 25. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Smith, Mary Regina “Jean,” 96, accountant, died Saturday, July 24. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hollomon, Bill, 85, retired LIMCO welding foreman and 20-year Army and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 14. Committal service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst.

McManus, Ramon Keith, 92, Army veteran, died Saturday, July 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Floral Haven.

Nelson, Sandra Kay, 71, bank teller, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Hominy

Ratliff, Dean, 81, retired welder, died Thursday, July 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, Cleveland, Okla. Burial A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla. 

Jenks

Pinkerton, Stephan, 71, died Wednesday, July 21. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Trout Funeral Home Chapel, Tonkawa.

Owasso

Ritter, Lyn, 87, Owasso Public Schools Ator Elementary School principal and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bethel Baptist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Box Cemetery, Vian.

Sand Springs

Shipley, Anthony “Wayne,” 78, retired Shipley’s Daylight Donuts owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

