Deaths published Tuesday, July 27, 2021

TULSA
Green, Billy L., 86, minister and missionary, died Saturday, July 24. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Harvard Avenue Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Grimshaw, William “Rick,” 71, journeyman electrician, died Wednesday, July 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
Hopkins, Mary, 81, died Saturday, July 24. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Levy, Phyllis, 74, attorney, died Monday, July 26. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Nguyen, Nghiep, 74, business owner, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Rhoads, Mary T. “Molly,” 92, retired nurse, died Thursday, July 22. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Richards, Ruth E., 79, retired Hospice of Green Country fund developer, died Saturday, July 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Saathoff, Verna Ann, 80, died Sunday, July 25. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Smith, Mary Regina “Jean,” 96, accountant, died Saturday, July 24. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hollomon, Bill, 85, retired LIMCO welding foreman and 20-year Army and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 14. Committal service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst.
McManus, Ramon Keith, 92, Army veteran, died Saturday, July 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Floral Haven.
Nelson, Sandra Kay, 71, bank teller, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Hominy
Ratliff, Dean, 81, retired welder, died Thursday, July 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, Cleveland, Okla. Burial A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Pinkerton, Stephan, 71, died Wednesday, July 21. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Trout Funeral Home Chapel, Tonkawa.
Owasso
Ritter, Lyn, 87, Owasso Public Schools Ator Elementary School principal and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bethel Baptist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Box Cemetery, Vian.
Sand Springs
Shipley, Anthony “Wayne,” 78, retired Shipley’s Daylight Donuts owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God.
