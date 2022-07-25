 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, July 26, 2022

TULSA

Comstock, Dan, 80, oil and gas measurement specialist, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, Church of the Resurrection.

Do, Thu-Nguyet Thi “Whitney,” 58, nail technician, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 3-7:45 p.m. and rosary 7:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church.

Miles, Virginia Lee, 80, homemaker, died Friday, July 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Perez, Kristal LeeAnn, 51, homemaker, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Powell, Sandra, 72, medical assistant, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Prater, Marjorie Elizabeth, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cain, Mathew, 61, Tulsa Fire Department equipment operator, died Saturday, July 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. and rosary 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, all at Church of St. Benedict. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Dillard, James “Jim,” 84, former State Farm Insurance owner, died Tuesday, July 19. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, sanctuary of Cleveland First Christian Church, and burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fairfax Cemetery, Fairfax. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Rector, Donald Ray, 82, Memorial Park Cemetery grounds keeper, died Friday, July 22. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

