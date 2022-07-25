Deaths published Tuesday, July 26, 2022

TULSA
Comstock, Dan, 80, oil and gas measurement specialist, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, Church of the Resurrection.
Do, Thu-Nguyet Thi “Whitney,” 58, nail technician, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 3-7:45 p.m. and rosary 7:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church.
Miles, Virginia Lee, 80, homemaker, died Friday, July 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Perez, Kristal LeeAnn, 51, homemaker, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Powell, Sandra, 72, medical assistant, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Prater, Marjorie Elizabeth, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cain, Mathew, 61, Tulsa Fire Department equipment operator, died Saturday, July 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. and rosary 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, all at Church of St. Benedict. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Dillard, James “Jim,” 84, former State Farm Insurance owner, died Tuesday, July 19. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, sanctuary of Cleveland First Christian Church, and burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fairfax Cemetery, Fairfax. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Rector, Donald Ray, 82, Memorial Park Cemetery grounds keeper, died Friday, July 22. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
