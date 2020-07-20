TULSA
Boilla, Romie, 98, petroleum real property manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Burt, Harry B., 90, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Sunday, July 19. Private family services. Stanleys.
Harris, David “Bunny,” 85, truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 16. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sac and Fox Nation Chapel, Stroud. Parks Brothers, Stroud.
Lynn, Chuck, 68, information technician, died Sunday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Roberts, Donald DeWayne, 69, retired city of Tulsa traffic light division supervisor, died Sunday, June 28. Private services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Rogers, Shawn Eric, 33, AT&T service technician, died Monday, July 13. Service 4 p.m. Wednesday, Life.Church Midtown. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Rothrock, Violet “Vi,” 92, Vi’s Beauty Shop owner, died Sunday, July 19. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Skaggs, Danny P. Jr., 50, Woodstock Cabinet Co. finish carpenter, died Sunday, July 19. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Snyder, Stuart Collin Jr., 27, TMC property management technician, died Wednesday, July 8. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Garrett, D’Ann, 79, homemaker, died Sunday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Robison, Louise, 83, receptionist, died Sunday, July 19. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Owasso
Anderson, Ralph, 99, Northern States Power Co. supervisor and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 16. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Harris, Jennie Modean, 85, retired Amoco event planner, died Sunday, July 19. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Ludlow, Sheyene Rain, 29, certified nurse assistant, died Thursday, July 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Family Fellowship Praise and Worship Church, Tulsa.
Tarrant, Cheryl Lynn, 72, Tulsa International Airport sales representative, died Thursday, July 16. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, Woodland Memorial Park.
