Deaths published Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, July 20, 2021

TULSA

Feller, Norene Carol, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, July 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Howard, Robert E., 73, University of Tulsa chemistry professor, died Sunday, July 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Lamprich, Eloise, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 13. Private services. Schaudt's.

Marshall, Michael Rory, 73, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher and coach, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Martin, Carolyn, 84, baker, died Monday, July 12. Memorial service 6 p.m. Monday, Michael’s Funeral Home Chapel, Bristow, and inurnment 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oaklawn Cemetery, Depew. Cremation Society.

Mason, Shelly Cleophus “Sonny,” 86, retired Tulsa World maintenance employee, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Whitson, Allen J., 91, Army veteran, died Saturday, July 17. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Peck, Corine D., 84, died Friday, July 16. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Silver, Nora LaRuth, 87, homemaker, died Saturday, July 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Simpson, Allan Wade, 26, mechanic, died Friday, July 16. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs.

Stutz, Jimmy, 89, salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 15. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark.

Claremore

Harlin, William J. Jr., 63, St. John Medical Center environmental services employee and Army veteran, died Friday, July 16. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. 

Okmulgee

Vaughn, James, 98, OSU-IT instructor and retired from the Air Force, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home; rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Uganda Martyrs Catholic Church; funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church; and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Owasso

Duran, Judith A., 83, died Saturday, July 17. Visitations 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, both at Rose Hill Memorial Park Chapel, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.

Tarner, Jack Jr., 78, senior oil and gas company research technician, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home. Services pending.

Sand Springs

Stecker, Sharon Kay, 77, retired AT&T customer service representative, died Sunday, July 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Wewoka

Mansfield, Troy, 77, died Sunday, July 18. No services planned. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

