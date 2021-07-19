Deaths published Tuesday, July 20, 2021

TULSA
Feller, Norene Carol, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, July 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Howard, Robert E., 73, University of Tulsa chemistry professor, died Sunday, July 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Lamprich, Eloise, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 13. Private services. Schaudt's.
Marshall, Michael Rory, 73, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher and coach, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Martin, Carolyn, 84, baker, died Monday, July 12. Memorial service 6 p.m. Monday, Michael’s Funeral Home Chapel, Bristow, and inurnment 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oaklawn Cemetery, Depew. Cremation Society.
Mason, Shelly Cleophus “Sonny,” 86, retired Tulsa World maintenance employee, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Whitson, Allen J., 91, Army veteran, died Saturday, July 17. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Peck, Corine D., 84, died Friday, July 16. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Silver, Nora LaRuth, 87, homemaker, died Saturday, July 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Simpson, Allan Wade, 26, mechanic, died Friday, July 16. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
Stutz, Jimmy, 89, salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 15. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark.
Claremore
Harlin, William J. Jr., 63, St. John Medical Center environmental services employee and Army veteran, died Friday, July 16. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Okmulgee
Vaughn, James, 98, OSU-IT instructor and retired from the Air Force, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home; rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Uganda Martyrs Catholic Church; funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church; and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Owasso
Duran, Judith A., 83, died Saturday, July 17. Visitations 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, both at Rose Hill Memorial Park Chapel, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Tarner, Jack Jr., 78, senior oil and gas company research technician, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home. Services pending.
Sand Springs
Stecker, Sharon Kay, 77, retired AT&T customer service representative, died Sunday, July 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Wewoka
Mansfield, Troy, 77, died Sunday, July 18. No services planned. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
