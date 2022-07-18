 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, July 19, 2022

TULSA

Conwell, M. Elaine, 76, retired Sears receiving clerk, died Sunday, July 17. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Linker, Russell R. II, 88, attorney and trustee at Memorial Park Cemetery, and Air National Guard veteran, died Sunday, July 17. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Reichardt, John LaGran, 94, retired furniture delivery/repair/sales and Korean War Army veteran, died Sunday, July 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Smith, Velma L., 66. caregiver, died Thursday, July 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Thomas, Gerald Ray, 92, retired U.S. Postal Service air transfer supervisor and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel. 

Tucker, Robert L., 94, retired engineer and World War II Army veteran, died Friday, July 15. Private memorial service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Weaver, EJ, 94, airline mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Big Cabin

Littrell, Jackie Rae, 56, died Monday, July 11. Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, Adair. Burial to follow at Lewis Shawnee Cemetery, White Oak. DeLozier, Chelsea.

Bixby

Reck, Russell, 91, retired teacher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 12. Viewing noon-7 p.m. and visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, and service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Cooper, Al, 77, Jim Nelson Ford and Buck Myers Motor Co. retired auto sales professional, died Sunday, July 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, The Ridge Church, and graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Mounds. Hayhurst.

Catoosa

Fox, Linda Christine, 69, administrative assistant, died Sunday, July 17. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Service pending. MMS-Payne.

Kansas, Okla.

Graham, William Gerald, 68, retired truck driver and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 12. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Skiatook

Hayhurst, Lawrence, 42, Millennium Millworks Inc. drafting engineer, died Thursday July 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, all at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

