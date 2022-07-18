Deaths published Tuesday, July 19, 2022

TULSA
Conwell, M. Elaine, 76, retired Sears receiving clerk, died Sunday, July 17. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Linker, Russell R. II, 88, attorney and trustee at Memorial Park Cemetery, and Air National Guard veteran, died Sunday, July 17. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Reichardt, John LaGran, 94, retired furniture delivery/repair/sales and Korean War Army veteran, died Sunday, July 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Smith, Velma L., 66. caregiver, died Thursday, July 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Thomas, Gerald Ray, 92, retired U.S. Postal Service air transfer supervisor and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.
Tucker, Robert L., 94, retired engineer and World War II Army veteran, died Friday, July 15. Private memorial service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Weaver, EJ, 94, airline mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Big Cabin
Littrell, Jackie Rae, 56, died Monday, July 11. Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, Adair. Burial to follow at Lewis Shawnee Cemetery, White Oak. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Bixby
Reck, Russell, 91, retired teacher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 12. Viewing noon-7 p.m. and visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, and service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Cooper, Al, 77, Jim Nelson Ford and Buck Myers Motor Co. retired auto sales professional, died Sunday, July 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, The Ridge Church, and graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Mounds. Hayhurst.
Catoosa
Fox, Linda Christine, 69, administrative assistant, died Sunday, July 17. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Service pending. MMS-Payne.
Kansas, Okla.
Graham, William Gerald, 68, retired truck driver and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 12. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Hayhurst, Lawrence, 42, Millennium Millworks Inc. drafting engineer, died Thursday July 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, all at Stumpff Funeral Home.
